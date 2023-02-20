Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Grows Stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,154,479 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 27,362 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust were worth $104,038,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. RB Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $272,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 119.6% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 19,465 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,376,000 after purchasing an additional 10,601 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 25.4% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 19,396 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,368,000 after purchasing an additional 3,929 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 3.9% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,123 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $625,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 7.7% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 9,467 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,156,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares during the period. 86.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Price Performance

FRT stock opened at $109.09 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.54. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a one year low of $86.43 and a one year high of $128.13. The stock has a market cap of $8.87 billion, a PE ratio of 23.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $107.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $103.44.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Dividend Announcement

Federal Realty Investment Trust ( NYSE:FRT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by ($0.17). Federal Realty Investment Trust had a net margin of 35.88% and a return on equity of 14.06%. The business had revenue of $279.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $277.24 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.47 EPS. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 6.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 13th will be paid a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 10th. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.96%. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 92.51%.

Insider Activity

In other Federal Realty Investment Trust news, CFO Daniel Guglielmone sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.69, for a total transaction of $276,725.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 50,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,621,059.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Federal Realty Investment Trust news, CEO Donald C. Wood sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.24, for a total transaction of $1,112,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 200,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,326,980.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Daniel Guglielmone sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.69, for a total transaction of $276,725.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 50,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,621,059.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on FRT shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $129.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $116.71.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Profile

Federal Realty Investment Trust operates as an equity real estate investment trust. It owns, manages, and re-develops retail and mixed-use properties. The company was founded in 1962 and is headquartered in North Bethesda, MD.

