Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Grows Stock Holdings in ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,385,382 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,111 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.05% of ESCO Technologies worth $101,744,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ESCO Technologies by 31.1% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 835 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of ESCO Technologies by 137.8% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 9,986 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $733,000 after purchasing an additional 5,787 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in shares of ESCO Technologies by 4.0% during the second quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 638,785 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $43,674,000 after purchasing an additional 24,670 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of ESCO Technologies by 354.9% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 737 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of ESCO Technologies by 36.3% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 9,919 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $678,000 after purchasing an additional 2,641 shares during the last quarter. 93.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ESE opened at $97.90 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.76 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $92.32 and a 200 day moving average of $86.76. ESCO Technologies Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.03 and a twelve month high of $101.52.

ESCO Technologies ( NYSE:ESE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.11. ESCO Technologies had a net margin of 9.65% and a return on equity of 8.36%. The business had revenue of $205.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $193.47 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that ESCO Technologies Inc. will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 3rd will be given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 31st. ESCO Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.73%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ESE shares. StockNews.com raised shares of ESCO Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Stephens raised their price target on shares of ESCO Technologies from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st.

ESCO Technologies, Inc is a producer of engineered products and systems, which engages in the provision of utility, industrial, aerospace, and commercial applications. It operates through the Aerospace & Defense (A&D), RF Shielding and Test, and Utility Solutions Group (USG) segments. The A&D segment designs and manufactures specialty filtration products, including hydraulic filter elements and fluid control devices used in commercial aerospace applications, unique filter mechanisms used in micro-propulsion devices for satellites, custom designed filters for manned aircraft and submarines, products and systems to reduce vibration and/or acoustic signatures and otherwise reduce or obscure a vessel’s signature, and other communications, sealing, surface control and hydrodynamic related applications to enhance U.S.

