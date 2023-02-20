Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $100.36 Million Position in Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO – Get Rating) by 15.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,886,158 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 255,541 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.06% of Winnebago Industries worth $100,363,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of WGO. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in shares of Winnebago Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $324,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Winnebago Industries by 59.4% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 17,441 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $942,000 after purchasing an additional 6,496 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Winnebago Industries in the 1st quarter worth $806,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Winnebago Industries by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 91,603 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,949,000 after acquiring an additional 6,655 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in Winnebago Industries by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 28,747 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,553,000 after acquiring an additional 3,458 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.63% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on WGO. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on Winnebago Industries from $60.00 to $54.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Northcoast Research downgraded Winnebago Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. MKM Partners boosted their target price on Winnebago Industries from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Winnebago Industries from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on Winnebago Industries from $62.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.33.

Winnebago Industries Stock Performance

Shares of WGO opened at $65.31 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.16 and a beta of 1.68. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $59.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 2.42. Winnebago Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $43.05 and a one year high of $70.53.

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 16th. The construction company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.24. Winnebago Industries had a return on equity of 32.66% and a net margin of 7.39%. The firm had revenue of $952.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $898.59 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Winnebago Industries, Inc. will post 7.29 EPS for the current year.

Winnebago Industries Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 11th were given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 10th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. Winnebago Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.19%.

Winnebago Industries Company Profile

Winnebago Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture of recreational vehicles and marine products. It operates through the following business segments: Towable, Motorhome, and Marine. The Towable segment includes non-motorized vehicles that are designed to be towed by automobiles, pickup trucks, SUVs, and vans and are used as temporary living quarters for recreational travel.

Further Reading

