Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $102.78 Million Stake in News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA – Get Rating) by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,801,961 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 477,212 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in News were worth $102,778,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its holdings in News by 77.6% in the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 361,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,627,000 after buying an additional 157,852 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its holdings in News by 4.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 43,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $679,000 after buying an additional 1,793 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC lifted its holdings in News by 25.2% in the second quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 19,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 4,010 shares during the period. Wahed Invest LLC acquired a new position in News in the second quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in News by 4.0% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 164,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,544,000 after buying an additional 6,378 shares during the period. 63.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:NWSA opened at $19.00 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $19.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.28. News Co. has a 52 week low of $14.87 and a 52 week high of $23.07. The company has a market capitalization of $10.94 billion, a PE ratio of 36.54 and a beta of 1.28.

News ( NASDAQ:NWSA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.11). News had a return on equity of 5.13% and a net margin of 2.94%. The company had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that News Co. will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. News’s dividend payout ratio is 38.46%.

Several brokerages have commented on NWSA. StockNews.com downgraded shares of News from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Loop Capital raised shares of News from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $17.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.03.

News Corp. is a media and information services company, which engages in the creation and distribution of content and other services. It operates through the following segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other. The Digital Real Estate Services segment refers to the firm’s interest in the REA Group, a company with operations focused on property and property-related advertising and services, as well as financial services.

