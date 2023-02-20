Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $105.23 Million Stock Position in Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its position in Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,598,342 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,885 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Mr. Cooper Group were worth $105,230,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its stake in Mr. Cooper Group by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 53,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,968,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Mr. Cooper Group by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in Mr. Cooper Group by 91.5% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 879 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in Mr. Cooper Group by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 5,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Mr. Cooper Group by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 135,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,474,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COOP stock opened at $47.03 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $43.57 and its 200-day moving average is $43.20. The stock has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 1.46. Mr. Cooper Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.81 and a 52-week high of $52.30.

COOP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Compass Point reduced their price objective on shares of Mr. Cooper Group to $64.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Mr. Cooper Group in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on shares of Mr. Cooper Group in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $57.60.

In other news, CEO Jesse K. Bray sold 21,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.24, for a total value of $929,040.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 718,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,777,193.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 63,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,711,730. 2.59% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Mr. Cooper Group, Inc engages in the provision of residential loan services. It operated through the following segments: Servicing, and Originations. The Servicing segment consists of collecting loan payments, remitting principal and interest payments to investors, managing escrow funds for the payment of mortgage-related expenses, such as taxes and insurance, performing loss mitigation activities on behalf of investors and otherwise administering mortgage loan servicing portfolio.

