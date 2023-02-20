Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $105.86 Million Stock Position in US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP cut its holdings in US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,003,693 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,568 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in US Foods were worth $105,860,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in USFD. CI Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of US Foods by 41.9% in the second quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 7,360,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,814,000 after purchasing an additional 2,174,650 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of US Foods by 907.4% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,493,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,490,000 after purchasing an additional 1,345,320 shares during the last quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of US Foods by 18.1% in the second quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,703,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,991,000 after purchasing an additional 876,099 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of US Foods by 6,865.1% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 704,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,613,000 after purchasing an additional 694,337 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of US Foods in the second quarter valued at approximately $14,880,000. 97.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get US Foods alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on USFD shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of US Foods from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of US Foods to $43.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of US Foods to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Barclays upgraded shares of US Foods from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $43.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of US Foods from $36.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $44.44.

Insider Activity

US Foods Trading Up 3.5 %

In other news, EVP Jay Kvasnicka sold 2,590 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.01, for a total value of $98,445.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 63,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,396,492.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

USFD stock opened at $39.61 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $36.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.84. US Foods Holding Corp. has a one year low of $25.49 and a one year high of $39.75. The stock has a market cap of $8.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.61 and a beta of 1.46.

US Foods Company Profile

(Get Rating)

US Foods Holding Corp. operates as a foodservice distributor. Its products include frozen and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers throughout the U.S. The company offers services under brands Chef’s Line, del Pasado, Glenview Farms, Cattleman’s Selection, Cross Valley Farms, Harbor Banks, Hilltop Hearth, Devonshire, and Metro Deli.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USFD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for US Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for US Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.