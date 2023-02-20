Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $106.03 Million Holdings in EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,247,730 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,050 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.06% of EnPro Industries worth $106,033,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NPO. Capital International Investors raised its stake in EnPro Industries by 63.6% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,432,727 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $140,020,000 after purchasing an additional 556,751 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in EnPro Industries by 30.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 625,712 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $51,265,000 after acquiring an additional 146,199 shares in the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in EnPro Industries during the third quarter worth about $5,005,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in EnPro Industries by 1.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,238,096 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $218,729,000 after acquiring an additional 35,018 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in EnPro Industries by 1,045.5% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 37,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,097,000 after acquiring an additional 34,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.65% of the company’s stock.

EnPro Industries stock opened at $119.61 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $113.89 and a 200-day moving average of $105.89. EnPro Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $76.14 and a 1 year high of $127.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 1.98. The company has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.96 and a beta of 1.45.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. This is an increase from EnPro Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. EnPro Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.54%.

Several research analysts have commented on NPO shares. KeyCorp boosted their target price on EnPro Industries from $122.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com raised EnPro Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th.

EnPro Industries, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacturing, and marketing of proprietary engineered industrial products. It operates through the following segments: Sealing Technologies, Advanced Surface Technologies, and Engineered Materials. The Sealing Technologies segment designs, manufactures, and sells sealing products including metallic, non-metallic, and composite material gaskets.

