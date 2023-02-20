Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $107.01 Million Stock Holdings in Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,943,248 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 95,215 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Super Micro Computer were worth $107,014,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Super Micro Computer by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,414,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,077,000 after buying an additional 66,035 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Super Micro Computer by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,445,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,163,000 after purchasing an additional 275,725 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Super Micro Computer by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 884,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,670,000 after purchasing an additional 6,241 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Super Micro Computer by 379.5% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 609,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,586,000 after purchasing an additional 482,230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Super Micro Computer by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 583,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,221,000 after purchasing an additional 27,531 shares in the last quarter. 73.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Super Micro Computer Price Performance

Shares of SMCI stock opened at $91.98 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Super Micro Computer, Inc. has a twelve month low of $34.11 and a twelve month high of $97.96. The company has a market cap of $4.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.74 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.75.

Insider Transactions at Super Micro Computer

Super Micro Computer ( NASDAQ:SMCI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $3.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.95 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. Super Micro Computer had a return on equity of 37.49% and a net margin of 8.70%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Super Micro Computer, Inc. will post 9.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Charles Liang sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.49, for a total transaction of $4,124,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,668,273 shares in the company, valued at $550,065,839.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Charles Liang sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.49, for a total transaction of $4,124,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,668,273 shares in the company, valued at $550,065,839.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Tally C. Liu sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.27, for a total value of $416,350.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 24,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,031,454.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 102,772 shares of company stock worth $8,008,153 over the last ninety days. 14.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on SMCI shares. Wedbush increased their target price on Super Micro Computer from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Northland Securities increased their target price on Super Micro Computer from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Super Micro Computer has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.00.

Super Micro Computer Company Profile

Super Micro Computer, Inc engages in the distribution and manufacture of information technology solutions and other computer products. Its products include twin solutions, MP servers, GPU and coprocessor, MicroCloud, AMD solutions, power supplies, SuperServer, storage, motherboards, chassis, super workstations, accessories, SuperRack and server management products.

Further Reading

