Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $107.22 Million Holdings in Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,890,060 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 53,355 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Sonoco Products were worth $107,223,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SON. State Street Corp increased its position in Sonoco Products by 13.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,240,829 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $515,546,000 after buying an additional 972,157 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Sonoco Products during the first quarter worth approximately $51,618,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Sonoco Products by 3.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,991,558 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $687,633,000 after purchasing an additional 362,516 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Sonoco Products by 29.1% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,228,838 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $76,875,000 after purchasing an additional 277,198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Sonoco Products by 52.5% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 741,292 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,283,000 after purchasing an additional 255,098 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Sonoco Products news, insider Ernest D. Haynes III sold 1,093 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.11, for a total transaction of $66,793.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Sonoco Products Trading Up 0.8 %

SON has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Sonoco Products from $67.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Argus raised Sonoco Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com downgraded Sonoco Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Sonoco Products from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $65.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Sunday, October 30th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Sonoco Products from $71.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.83.

Shares of SON stock opened at $61.07 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. Sonoco Products has a 1 year low of $51.52 and a 1 year high of $67.06. The stock has a market cap of $5.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.72.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.02. Sonoco Products had a return on equity of 32.53% and a net margin of 6.43%. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.90 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Sonoco Products will post 5.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sonoco Products Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 21st. Sonoco Products’s payout ratio is presently 41.53%.

Sonoco Products Company Profile

Sonoco Products Co engages in the manufacture of industrial and consumer packaging products and services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Packaging, Paper and Industrial Converted Products, Protective Solutions, and Display and Packaging. The Consumer Packaging segment offers round and shaped rigid containers, fiber and plastic caulk and adhesive tubes, and aluminum, steel, and peelable membrane easy-open closures for paper and metal cans.

See Also

