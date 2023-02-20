Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $107.84 Million Holdings in Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT – Get Rating) by 15.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,885,812 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 508,135 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Adient were worth $107,838,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ADNT. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Adient during the first quarter worth approximately $214,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Adient by 45.3% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 77,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,169,000 after purchasing an additional 24,213 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in shares of Adient by 11.2% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 34,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,416,000 after purchasing an additional 3,493 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Adient by 1.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,748,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,197,000 after purchasing an additional 167,887 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of Adient in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,433,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Adient alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on ADNT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Adient from $40.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Adient from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Barclays started coverage on Adient in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $57.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com cut Adient from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Adient from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Adient presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.11.

Insider Activity

Adient Stock Up 0.6 %

In other news, EVP Jerome J. Dorlack sold 4,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.09, for a total value of $168,087.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 139,396 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,448,989.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, EVP Jerome J. Dorlack sold 4,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.09, for a total value of $168,087.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 139,396 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,448,989.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Douglas G. Delgrosso sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.33, for a total value of $2,016,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 617,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,914,139.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 56,652 shares of company stock worth $2,277,197. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ADNT opened at $44.60 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $39.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Adient plc has a fifty-two week low of $27.15 and a fifty-two week high of $49.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion, a PE ratio of -78.25 and a beta of 2.76.

Adient (NYSE:ADNT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.06). Adient had a positive return on equity of 3.21% and a negative net margin of 0.38%. The business had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.38) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Adient plc will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Adient Profile

(Get Rating)

Adient plc manufactures automotive seating systems. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Plymouth, MI.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Adient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.