Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $108.81 Million Stock Position in Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,579,685 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after purchasing an additional 81,452 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.07% of Provident Financial Services worth $108,805,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PFS. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in Provident Financial Services by 146.9% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,254 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 746 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Provident Financial Services by 35.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,785 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Provident Financial Services during the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Provident Financial Services by 48.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,016 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 1,315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Provident Financial Services by 92.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,612 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 3,663 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.22% of the company’s stock.

Provident Financial Services Stock Performance

PFS opened at $23.94 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of 10.19 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $22.38 and a 200-day moving average of $22.40. Provident Financial Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.18 and a 52-week high of $25.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Provident Financial Services Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at Provident Financial Services

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.01%. Provident Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.85%.

In other news, Director Robert Mcnerney sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.87, for a total transaction of $59,675.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,713 shares in the company, valued at $207,979.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Chairman Christopher P. Martin sold 51,881 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.35, for a total value of $1,211,421.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 535,241 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,497,877.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Robert Mcnerney sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.87, for a total transaction of $59,675.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $207,979.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 61,097 shares of company stock valued at $1,421,475 in the last 90 days. 4.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Provident Financial Services Company Profile

Provident Financial Services, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individual and corporate customers in Northern and Central New Jersey and Eastern Pennsylvania. The company was founded on January 15, 2003 and is headquartered in Jersey City, NJ.

Featured Stories

