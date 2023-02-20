Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $109.43 Million Position in New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,827,650 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,463 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in New Jersey Resources were worth $109,434,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of New Jersey Resources by 172.2% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 14,056 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $645,000 after purchasing an additional 8,893 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of New Jersey Resources by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 52,212 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,421,000 after acquiring an additional 1,664 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in shares of New Jersey Resources by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 35,205 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,615,000 after purchasing an additional 3,233 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new stake in New Jersey Resources during the first quarter worth approximately $2,081,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in New Jersey Resources by 12.7% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 114,869 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,510,000 after buying an additional 12,945 shares during the period. 74.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

New Jersey Resources Stock Performance

Shares of New Jersey Resources stock opened at $51.70 on Monday. New Jersey Resources Co. has a 52 week low of $38.07 and a 52 week high of $53.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $50.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.64. The company has a market cap of $5.01 billion, a PE ratio of 17.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.64.

New Jersey Resources Dividend Announcement

New Jersey Resources ( NYSE:NJR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $723.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $696.78 million. New Jersey Resources had a return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 9.46%. New Jersey Resources’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that New Jersey Resources Co. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%. New Jersey Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.98%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, COO Patrick J. Migliaccio sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.16, for a total value of $147,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 40,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,974,708.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on NJR. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of New Jersey Resources from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Guggenheim decreased their target price on New Jersey Resources from $41.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on New Jersey Resources from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Mizuho upped their target price on New Jersey Resources from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of New Jersey Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, New Jersey Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.75.

About New Jersey Resources

New Jersey Resources Corp. is a holding company. The firm provides safe and reliable natural gas and clean energy services, including transportation, distribution, asset management and home services. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Distribution, Clean Energy Ventures, Energy Services, Storage and Transportation, and Home Services and Other.

See Also

