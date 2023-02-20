Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $99.24 Million Stock Holdings in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,490,474 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 79,864 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Tapestry were worth $99,243,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 38.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 545,146 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $18,077,000 after buying an additional 151,287 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 21.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 71,538 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $2,034,000 after buying an additional 12,405 shares in the last quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 485,088 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $13,791,000 after buying an additional 12,198 shares in the last quarter. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department acquired a new position in shares of Tapestry during the 3rd quarter worth $381,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 195,375 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $5,555,000 after buying an additional 9,344 shares in the last quarter. 92.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Tapestry alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Manesh Dadlani sold 1,582 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.53, for a total transaction of $60,954.46. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 39,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,517,118.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.81% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Tapestry Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of Tapestry stock opened at $44.11 on Monday. Tapestry, Inc. has a one year low of $26.39 and a one year high of $47.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $41.63 and its 200 day moving average is $36.48. The firm has a market cap of $10.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.13, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.40.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.09. Tapestry had a return on equity of 36.58% and a net margin of 12.69%. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Tapestry, Inc. will post 3.72 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on TPR. StockNews.com raised Tapestry from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Barclays cut Tapestry from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Tapestry from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of Tapestry in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Tapestry from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.18.

Tapestry Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Tapestry, Inc engages in the provision of luxury accessories and lifestyle brands. It operates through the following segments: Coach, Kate Spade and Stuart Weitzman. The Coach segment consists of global sales of coach brand products to customers through coach operated stores, including the internet and concession shop-in-shops, and sales to wholesale customers, and through independent third party distributors.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Tapestry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tapestry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.