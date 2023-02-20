Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $99.49 Million Position in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,271,632 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,390 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $99,492,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Aptiv by 1.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,817,851 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,449,785,000 after acquiring an additional 340,939 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in Aptiv by 1.1% during the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,906,207 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $526,066,000 after purchasing an additional 61,666 shares during the period. Sands Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 0.5% in the second quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 5,209,526 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $464,012,000 after buying an additional 25,111 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 0.5% in the third quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 4,706,143 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $367,703,000 after buying an additional 24,056 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Aptiv by 31.7% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,656,102 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $325,649,000 after purchasing an additional 880,481 shares in the last quarter. 90.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on APTV shares. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Aptiv in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of Aptiv from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $151.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Aptiv from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $120.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $126.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Aptiv from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $135.76.

Insider Buying and Selling at Aptiv

Aptiv Trading Down 0.9 %

In other Aptiv news, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 6,665 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.34, for a total transaction of $635,441.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 559,237 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,317,655.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

APTV opened at $119.64 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $103.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $98.41. Aptiv PLC has a 12 month low of $77.96 and a 12 month high of $144.72. The firm has a market cap of $32.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.35, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The auto parts company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.08. Aptiv had a return on equity of 11.29% and a net margin of 3.40%. The company had revenue of $4.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.56 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Aptiv PLC will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aptiv Profile

(Get Rating)

Aptiv Plc is an global technology and mobility architecture company, which engages in the design and manufacture vehicle components. It operates through the Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience segments. The Signal and Power Solutions segment includes complete electrical architecture and component products.

Further Reading

