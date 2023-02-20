Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $99.75 Million Stake in EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,220,329 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 143,608 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in EnLink Midstream were worth $99,751,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of EnLink Midstream by 45.2% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,291 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EnLink Midstream in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. CNB Bank acquired a new stake in shares of EnLink Midstream in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of EnLink Midstream in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in EnLink Midstream in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $120,000. 44.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on ENLC shares. Citigroup started coverage on shares of EnLink Midstream in a report on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of EnLink Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of EnLink Midstream from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of EnLink Midstream from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of EnLink Midstream from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, EnLink Midstream presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.64.

ENLC opened at $11.65 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The company has a market cap of $5.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.74 and a beta of 2.59. EnLink Midstream, LLC has a 12-month low of $7.77 and a 12-month high of $13.58.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 13th. Investors of record on Monday, January 30th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 27th. This is a boost from EnLink Midstream’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.29%. EnLink Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.57%.

EnLink Midstream LLC engages in transmission, processing and marketing of natural gas and crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Permian, North Texas, Oklahoma, Louisiana, and Corporate. The Permian segment includes natural gas gathering, processing, and transmission activities and crude oil operations in the Midland and Delaware Basins in West Texas and Eastern New Mexico and crude operations in South Texas.

