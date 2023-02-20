Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $99.87 Million Holdings in Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,210,642 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,591 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Lamar Advertising were worth $99,869,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LAMR. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Lamar Advertising by 13.2% during the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 60,908 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,647,000 after acquiring an additional 7,106 shares in the last quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Lamar Advertising by 1.1% during the third quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 45,968 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,792,000 after acquiring an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Lamar Advertising by 16.3% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 67,478 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,566,000 after acquiring an additional 9,433 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its holdings in Lamar Advertising by 25.4% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 14,474 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,194,000 after acquiring an additional 2,934 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Financial Mangement LLC raised its holdings in Lamar Advertising by 2.2% during the third quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 22,963 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,894,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. 79.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lamar Advertising

In other Lamar Advertising news, Director Thomas V. Reifenheiser sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.61, for a total value of $216,942.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 39,671 shares in the company, valued at $3,911,957.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 14.99% of the company’s stock.

Lamar Advertising Price Performance

Lamar Advertising Announces Dividend

NASDAQ:LAMR opened at $107.73 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $100.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $96.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.08 and a beta of 1.40. Lamar Advertising has a 12-month low of $81.10 and a 12-month high of $119.68.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 19th were paid a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 16th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.46%. Lamar Advertising’s dividend payout ratio is 98.36%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Lamar Advertising from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th.

Lamar Advertising Profile

Lamar Advertising Co engages in advertising services. The firm rents advertising space on billboards, buses, shelters, benches, logo plates, and in airport terminals. The company was founded in 1902 and is headquartered in Baton Rouge, LA.

