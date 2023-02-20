Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Increases Holdings in Materion Co. (NYSE:MTRN)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Materion Co. (NYSE:MTRN – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,298,369 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 4,519 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.06% of Materion worth $103,869,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Materion by 1,551.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 11,557 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $925,000 after acquiring an additional 10,857 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Materion by 23.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,433 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Materion by 21.1% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,781 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the period. Trigran Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Materion by 55.2% during the 3rd quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 477,480 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $38,198,000 after acquiring an additional 169,770 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Materion by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 207,952 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $16,636,000 after acquiring an additional 2,767 shares during the period. 95.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MTRN opened at $111.94 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.38. Materion Co. has a 52 week low of $64.89 and a 52 week high of $114.59. The company has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a PE ratio of 27.04 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Materion ( NYSE:MTRN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.09. Materion had a net margin of 4.89% and a return on equity of 14.05%. The business had revenue of $434.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $439.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.13 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Materion Co. will post 5.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 22nd. Materion’s dividend payout ratio is 12.08%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MTRN. StockNews.com raised shares of Materion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Materion from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 21st.

Materion Corp. engages in the production of engineered materials used in a variety of electrical, electronic, thermal, and structural applications. The company operates through the following segments: Performance Alloys and Composites, Advanced Materials, Precision Coatings and Other. The Performance Alloys and Composites segment produces strip and bulk form alloy products, strip metal products with clad inlay and overlay metals, beryllium-based metals, beryllium, and aluminum metal matrix composites, in rod, sheet, foil, and a variety of customized forms, beryllium ceramics, and bulk metallic glass material.

