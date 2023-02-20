Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Increases Stock Holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 557,298 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,484 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $104,462,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 25,692,735 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,156,788,000 after buying an additional 816,066 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,220,507 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,054,908,000 after buying an additional 38,293 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,232,385 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $648,774,000 after buying an additional 58,190 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,544,316 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $510,670,000 after buying an additional 115,681 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,520,300 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $505,850,000 after buying an additional 89,770 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Intuitive Surgical stock opened at $238.91 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $258.08 and a 200 day moving average of $237.80. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 12 month low of $180.07 and a 12 month high of $308.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 1.28.

Intuitive Surgical ( NASDAQ:ISRG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by ($0.02). Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 21.25% and a return on equity of 11.27%. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $316.00 to $279.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $310.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Argus increased their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $265.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $318.00 to $305.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $273.83.

In related news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 1,124 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.77, for a total transaction of $270,625.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 327 shares in the company, valued at approximately $78,731.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 1,124 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.77, for a total transaction of $270,625.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 327 shares in the company, valued at approximately $78,731.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David J. Rosa sold 45,025 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.53, for a total value of $11,280,113.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 125,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,412,704.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 81,143 shares of company stock worth $20,152,205 in the last three months. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of da Vinci Surgical Systems, and related instruments and accessories for invasive surgery. Its products include Da Vinci and Ion. The company was founded by Frederic H. Moll, John Gordon Freund, and Robert G. Younge in November 1995 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

