Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Increases Stock Holdings in Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,468,007 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 4,154 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Iridium Communications were worth $109,508,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Iridium Communications during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Iridium Communications by 107.8% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,172 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 608 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Iridium Communications in the third quarter worth $65,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Iridium Communications by 101.2% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,463 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 736 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brave Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Iridium Communications during the third quarter valued at $200,000. 83.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Iridium Communications Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:IRDM opened at $64.99 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The company has a market capitalization of $8.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 928.43 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $56.36 and a 200 day moving average of $50.77. Iridium Communications Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.88 and a 52 week high of $65.11.

Iridium Communications Dividend Announcement

Iridium Communications ( NASDAQ:IRDM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The technology company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. Iridium Communications had a return on equity of 0.74% and a net margin of 1.21%. The firm had revenue of $193.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $172.52 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.04) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Iridium Communications Inc. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. Iridium Communications’s payout ratio is 742.86%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on IRDM. BWS Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Iridium Communications from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. StockNews.com downgraded Iridium Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Iridium Communications

In other news, CEO Matthew J. Desch sold 21,769 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.24, for a total transaction of $1,180,750.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 636,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,539,001.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Iridium Communications news, CEO Matthew J. Desch sold 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.99, for a total transaction of $167,972.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 592,291 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,531,537.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew J. Desch sold 21,769 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.24, for a total value of $1,180,750.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 636,781 shares in the company, valued at $34,539,001.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 55,964 shares of company stock worth $3,104,305 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Iridium Communications Profile

(Get Rating)

Iridium Communications, Inc engages in the provision of global satellite communications services and products. Its products include personal communicators, messengers, and trackers, satellite phones, push-to-talk-devices, broadband, midband, and external terminals, docking stations, apps, and accessories.

