Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Lowers Stake in Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lowered its stake in shares of Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA – Get Rating) by 16.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,173,660 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 610,238 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Alcoa were worth $106,842,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its position in shares of Alcoa by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 107,143 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,606,000 after purchasing an additional 1,922 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Alcoa by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 67,814 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,283,000 after buying an additional 3,424 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in Alcoa by 87.2% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 92,896 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,126,000 after buying an additional 43,267 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Alcoa by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 426,719 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,363,000 after buying an additional 59,427 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Alcoa by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,915 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $536,000 after buying an additional 1,639 shares in the last quarter.

A number of research firms have issued reports on AA. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Alcoa from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Alcoa from $56.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 20th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Alcoa from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 19th. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Alcoa from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Alcoa from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.58.

Shares of NYSE:AA opened at $46.89 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $48.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.50. Alcoa Co. has a 12 month low of $33.55 and a 12 month high of $98.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -55.16, a P/E/G ratio of 6.28 and a beta of 2.46.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 18th. The industrial products company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.85) by $0.15. Alcoa had a negative net margin of 0.82% and a positive return on equity of 13.18%. The firm had revenue of $2.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.70 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.50 EPS. Alcoa’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Alcoa Co. will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Alcoa news, CEO Roy Christopher Harvey sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.34, for a total transaction of $1,540,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 950,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,780,187.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Alcoa news, CEO Roy Christopher Harvey sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.34, for a total transaction of $1,540,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 950,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,780,187.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Tammi A. Jones sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.87, for a total transaction of $57,057.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,584 shares in the company, valued at $393,382.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 210,188 shares of company stock valued at $11,017,365.

Alcoa Corp. engages in the production of bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products. It operates through the following segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. The Bauxite segment represents the company’ global bauxite mining operations. The Alumina segment includes the company’s worldwide refining system, which processes bauxite into alumina.

