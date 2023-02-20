Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Purchases 10,629 Shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 828,175 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,629 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $99,905,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Hilton Worldwide by 23.4% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,908,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,327,028,000 after purchasing an additional 2,254,472 shares during the last quarter. Long Pond Capital LP acquired a new position in Hilton Worldwide during the second quarter worth $99,652,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its position in Hilton Worldwide by 3,944.9% during the second quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 837,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,309,000 after acquiring an additional 816,600 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Hilton Worldwide by 76.8% during the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,681,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,400,000 after acquiring an additional 730,550 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 54.7% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,840,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,270,000 after buying an additional 650,540 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.66% of the company’s stock.

Hilton Worldwide Trading Down 1.3 %

HLT stock opened at $146.34 on Monday. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $108.41 and a 12-month high of $167.99. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $137.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $133.44. The firm has a market cap of $38.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.24.

Hilton Worldwide Announces Dividend

Hilton Worldwide ( NYSE:HLT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.39. Hilton Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 155.17% and a net margin of 14.31%. The company had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 5.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th. Hilton Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.22%.

Hilton Worldwide declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Friday, November 11th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 6.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on HLT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $120.00 to $123.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $147.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $145.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Hilton Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $153.00 to $134.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $149.77.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Michael W. Duffy sold 5,555 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.08, for a total transaction of $794,809.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,439,929.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Michael W. Duffy sold 5,555 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.08, for a total transaction of $794,809.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 24,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,439,929.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kristin Ann Campbell sold 32,863 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.93, for a total value of $4,960,012.59. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 221,037 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,361,114.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

About Hilton Worldwide

(Get Rating)

Hilton Worldwide Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of hospitality businesses. It operates through the following segments: Ownership and Management & Franchise. The Ownership segment includes owned, leased, and joint venture hotels. The Management & Franchise segment manages hotels and timeshare properties and licenses its brands to franchisees.

Featured Stories

