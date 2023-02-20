Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Purchases 22,284 Shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 904,454 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 22,284 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Williams-Sonoma were worth $106,608,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,104,812 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $788,279,000 after acquiring an additional 1,064,242 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 24.1% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,408,911 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $204,292,000 after acquiring an additional 273,424 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 36.3% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 640,563 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $71,071,000 after purchasing an additional 170,511 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 421,956 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $45,655,000 after purchasing an additional 21,316 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 54.2% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 421,582 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $46,778,000 after purchasing an additional 148,132 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Williams-Sonoma alerts:

Williams-Sonoma Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE WSM opened at $130.59 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $8.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.60. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.58 and a 1-year high of $176.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $124.14 and its 200 day moving average is $129.75.

Williams-Sonoma Dividend Announcement

Williams-Sonoma ( NYSE:WSM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 17th. The specialty retailer reported $3.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.78 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.16 billion. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 13.48% and a return on equity of 83.08%. On average, analysts forecast that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 16.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 20th will be paid a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 19th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.91%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WSM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley downgraded Williams-Sonoma from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $195.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $170.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $143.00 to $131.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $170.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $128.88.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Williams-Sonoma news, insider Marta Benson sold 10,000 shares of Williams-Sonoma stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.88, for a total value of $1,148,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,845,837.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Williams-Sonoma Profile

(Get Rating)

Williams-Sonoma, Inc engages in the retailing of home products. It operates through the following segments: Pottery Barn, West Elm, Williams Sonoma, Pottery Barn Kids and Teen and Other. The Other segment includes net revenues from international franchise operations, Rejuvenation and Mark and Graham.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Williams-Sonoma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams-Sonoma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.