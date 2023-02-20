Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Purchases 3,184,751 Shares of Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR – Get Rating) by 155.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,234,539 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,184,751 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust were worth $109,136,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in Healthcare Realty Trust by 13,965.1% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 5,954,594 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $124,154,000 after purchasing an additional 5,912,258 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust by 479.6% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,767,849 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $158,500,000 after purchasing an additional 4,772,676 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 686.1% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 3,504,468 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $95,322,000 after acquiring an additional 3,058,676 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 167.8% during the third quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 4,508,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $94,011,000 after purchasing an additional 2,825,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 15,315.0% during the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,693,008 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $55,422,000 after purchasing an additional 2,675,538 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.37% of the company’s stock.

HR stock opened at $20.96 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $7.98 billion, a PE ratio of 77.63 and a beta of 0.76. Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated has a 12 month low of $18.16 and a 12 month high of $32.15. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.35.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from $28.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Citigroup lowered shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $22.50 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from $33.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Healthcare Realty Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.00.

Healthcare Realty Trust, Inc provides real estate investment services. It owns, leases, manages, acquires, finances, develops, and redevelops income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States of America. The company was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Nashville, TN.

