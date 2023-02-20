Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Purchases 35,836 Shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 873,892 shares of the game software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,836 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $101,136,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Public Investment Fund increased its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 12.7% in the second quarter. Public Investment Fund now owns 16,011,844 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $1,947,841,000 after buying an additional 1,801,844 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 159.7% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,501,264 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $182,629,000 after buying an additional 923,200 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 3.7% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,493,753 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $1,398,216,000 after buying an additional 415,212 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in Electronic Arts by 436.2% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 356,146 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $41,210,000 after purchasing an additional 289,721 shares during the period. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in Electronic Arts by 219.9% during the 3rd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 412,010 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $47,674,000 after purchasing an additional 283,202 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.46% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Electronic Arts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America downgraded shares of Electronic Arts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $155.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $150.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $145.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $132.00 to $118.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Electronic Arts has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.54.

Electronic Arts Stock Performance

Shares of EA opened at $112.00 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $121.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $124.64. The company has a market cap of $30.92 billion, a PE ratio of 30.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.35 and a beta of 0.83. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 12-month low of $109.24 and a 12-month high of $142.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The game software company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by ($1.89). Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 14.38% and a net margin of 14.08%. The company had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.80 earnings per share. Electronic Arts’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Electronic Arts Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. Electronic Arts’s payout ratio is 20.49%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.78, for a total transaction of $93,424.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,960,956.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Electronic Arts news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.84, for a total value of $604,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 85,274 shares in the company, valued at $10,304,510.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.78, for a total value of $93,424.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 25,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,960,956.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 20,400 shares of company stock valued at $2,573,490. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Electronic Arts Profile

Electronic Arts, Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Anthem, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

