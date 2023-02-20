Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Purchases 39,164 Shares of United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,194,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,164 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in United Community Banks were worth $105,739,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in UCBI. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in United Community Banks by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,623,173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $543,687,000 after acquiring an additional 2,505,834 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors bought a new stake in United Community Banks in the 1st quarter valued at $75,829,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in United Community Banks by 34.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,258,337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $218,903,000 after acquiring an additional 1,611,842 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in United Community Banks by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,753,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $409,029,000 after acquiring an additional 1,034,191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in United Community Banks by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,651,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $140,419,000 after acquiring an additional 672,434 shares in the last quarter. 85.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered shares of United Community Banks from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. StockNews.com lowered shares of United Community Banks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of United Community Banks from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of United Community Banks from $39.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.00.

United Community Banks stock opened at $33.33 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a PE ratio of 13.23 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50-day moving average is $33.27 and its 200-day moving average is $34.82. United Community Banks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.85 and a fifty-two week high of $39.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $243.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $239.50 million. United Community Banks had a return on equity of 11.37% and a net margin of 29.18%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that United Community Banks, Inc. will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current year.

United Community Banks, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer and business banking services. The firm caters to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses. It offers checking, savings, mortgages, borrowing, digital baking, credit cards, and investing services.

