Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Purchases 89,067 Shares of Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,160,787 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 89,067 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.07% of Minerals Technologies worth $106,766,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MTX. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Minerals Technologies during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its position in Minerals Technologies by 389.0% during the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 489 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Minerals Technologies during the second quarter valued at $37,000. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its position in Minerals Technologies by 126.1% during the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 997 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Minerals Technologies during the second quarter valued at $72,000. 96.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Minerals Technologies alerts:

Minerals Technologies Price Performance

Shares of Minerals Technologies stock opened at $63.57 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.58. Minerals Technologies Inc. has a 52 week low of $49.38 and a 52 week high of $73.57. The company has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.09 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Minerals Technologies Dividend Announcement

Minerals Technologies ( NYSE:MTX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.52). Minerals Technologies had a net margin of 5.76% and a return on equity of 10.13%. The business had revenue of $507.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $516.83 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.25 earnings per share. Minerals Technologies’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Minerals Technologies Inc. will post 5.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 16th will be given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 15th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.31%. Minerals Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.38%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Brett Argirakis sold 927 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.03, for a total value of $55,647.81. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,694 shares in the company, valued at $942,110.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, SVP Brett Argirakis sold 927 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.03, for a total value of $55,647.81. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,694 shares in the company, valued at $942,110.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Thomas J. Meek sold 16,795 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.52, for a total value of $1,050,023.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 83,852 shares in the company, valued at $5,242,427.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Sidoti downgraded Minerals Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.00.

Minerals Technologies Profile

(Get Rating)

Minerals Technologies, Inc is a resource and technology-based company. It develops, produces, and markets a range of mineral, mineral-based, and synthetic mineral products. It operates through the following four segments: Performance Materials, Specialty Minerals, Refractories and Energy Services. The Performance Materials segment supplies bentonite and bentonite-related products, chromite and leonardite.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Minerals Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Minerals Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.