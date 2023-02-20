Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Raises Stock Position in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,139,198 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 16,732 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Texas Roadhouse were worth $99,415,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,127,535 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $680,519,000 after purchasing an additional 585,944 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,560,882 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $187,457,000 after purchasing an additional 208,566 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 23.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,254,678 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $164,163,000 after purchasing an additional 432,008 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Texas Roadhouse by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,195,555 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $183,834,000 after acquiring an additional 86,838 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Texas Roadhouse by 55.3% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,186,824 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $160,075,000 after acquiring an additional 778,961 shares during the period. 97.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Texas Roadhouse alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Texas Roadhouse

In other news, Director James R. Zarley sold 42,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.51, for a total value of $4,144,175.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 32,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,202,520.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director James R. Zarley sold 42,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.51, for a total transaction of $4,144,175.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 32,843 shares in the company, valued at $3,202,520.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Hernan E. Mujica sold 1,817 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.07, for a total transaction of $176,376.19. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 17,323 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,681,543.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 45,951 shares of company stock valued at $4,479,180 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Texas Roadhouse Stock Performance

Several analysts have commented on TXRH shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Texas Roadhouse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Friday. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $114.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $90.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse to $121.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Texas Roadhouse presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $106.42.

Shares of TXRH stock opened at $104.32 on Monday. Texas Roadhouse, Inc. has a 12 month low of $68.58 and a 12 month high of $107.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $98.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $95.29.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The restaurant operator reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. Texas Roadhouse had a return on equity of 26.92% and a net margin of 6.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Texas Roadhouse, Inc. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Texas Roadhouse Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 7th. This is an increase from Texas Roadhouse’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. Texas Roadhouse’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.35%.

Texas Roadhouse Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Texas Roadhouse, Inc is a full-service, casual dining restaurant chain, which offers assorted seasoned and aged steaks hand-cut daily on the premises and cooked to order over open gas-fired grills. It operates restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse and Aspen Creek names. The firm also offers its guests a selection of ribs, fish, seafood, chicken, pork chops, pulled pork and vegetable plates, an assortment of hamburgers, salads and sandwiches.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXRH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Roadhouse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Roadhouse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.