Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Reduces Stock Holdings in Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP trimmed its holdings in shares of Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 16,518,639 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 365,913 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Southwestern Energy were worth $101,096,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Southwestern Energy by 31.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 279,422 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,710,000 after buying an additional 67,410 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Southwestern Energy by 1,205.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 102,084 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $624,000 after buying an additional 94,264 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Southwestern Energy by 86.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 339,476 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,098,000 after buying an additional 156,963 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its stake in Southwestern Energy by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 33,703 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 3,220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Southwestern Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $532,000. 82.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Southwestern Energy Stock Performance

Shares of SWN stock opened at $4.97 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43. Southwestern Energy has a 52-week low of $4.41 and a 52-week high of $9.87. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.50. The stock has a market cap of $5.54 billion, a PE ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.31.

Analyst Ratings Changes

About Southwestern Energy

A number of analysts have commented on SWN shares. Citigroup cut Southwestern Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $6.50 in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Benchmark cut Southwestern Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Southwestern Energy from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Mizuho cut Southwestern Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Raymond James cut Southwestern Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $9.80.

(Get Rating)

Southwestern Energy Co is a holding company, which engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). It operates through the Exploration and Production (E&P), and Marketing segments. The E&P segment includes operations in northeast Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and southwest Pennsylvania, The Marketing segment deals in the marketing and transportation of natural gas, oil and NGLs primarily produced in E&P.

Further Reading

