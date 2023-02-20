Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 157,591 Shares of DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP cut its position in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA – Get Rating) by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,195,348 shares of the company’s stock after selling 157,591 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in DaVita were worth $98,946,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in DaVita by 88.6% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in DaVita by 1,388.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in DaVita in the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in DaVita by 38.0% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Finally, AIA Group Ltd bought a new stake in DaVita in the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. 86.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
DaVita Price Performance
DaVita stock opened at $83.93 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.63, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.26. DaVita Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.28 and a 52 week high of $124.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $78.66 and a 200-day moving average of $81.86.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
DaVita Profile
DaVita, Inc engages in the provision of medical care services. It operates through the following two segments: US Dialysis and Related Lab Services, and Other-Ancillary Services and Strategic Initiatives. The US Dialysis and Related Lab Services segment offers kidney dialysis services in the United States for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure.
See Also
