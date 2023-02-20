Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 16,391 Shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP trimmed its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,057,378 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 16,391 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide were worth $101,853,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CHRW. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 70.9% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,440,384 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $247,382,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012,401 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC grew its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 46.0% in the second quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 2,499,873 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $253,412,000 after purchasing an additional 787,887 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,997,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,724,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 27.0% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,328,146 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $143,054,000 after purchasing an additional 282,532 shares in the last quarter. 96.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James cut C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $107.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Cowen cut C.H. Robinson Worldwide from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $106.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $87.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $97.00 to $93.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.81.

Insider Activity

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Price Performance

In other news, insider Jordan T. Kass sold 5,276 shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.73, for a total value of $515,623.48. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 45,603 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,456,781.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 1.64% of the company’s stock.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide stock opened at $101.17 on Monday. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a one year low of $86.60 and a one year high of $121.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $96.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market cap of $11.91 billion, a PE ratio of 13.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.78.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The transportation company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.32). C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 3.82% and a return on equity of 54.06%. The business had revenue of $5.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.74 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be paid a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s payout ratio is 33.42%.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Profile

(Get Rating)

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc engages in the provision of freight transportation services and logistics solutions. It operates through the following three segments: North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. The North American Surface Transportation segment provides freight transportation services across North America through a network of offices in the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

