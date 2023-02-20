Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 177,446 Shares of Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its holdings in shares of Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 15,546,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 177,446 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Barclays were worth $99,498,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BCS. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Barclays by 231.7% during the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 4,068,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,924,000 after acquiring an additional 2,842,349 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Barclays by 326.2% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,405,686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,005,000 after buying an additional 1,841,259 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of Barclays during the first quarter valued at $13,274,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Barclays by 611.0% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,678,838 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,759,000 after buying an additional 1,442,726 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Barclays by 31.3% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,687,062 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,222,000 after buying an additional 1,356,948 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.32% of the company’s stock.

BCS has been the topic of several research reports. BNP Paribas raised Barclays from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Barclays from GBX 240 ($2.91) to GBX 250 ($3.03) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Barclays from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Barclays from GBX 170 ($2.06) to GBX 180 ($2.18) and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas raised Barclays from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $225.71.

NYSE BCS opened at $8.43 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $8.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.84. Barclays PLC has a 52 week low of $5.89 and a 52 week high of $11.19. The company has a market capitalization of $33.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.81 and a beta of 1.36.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, February 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.104 per share. This represents a yield of 6.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 23rd. Barclays’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.79%.

Barclays Plc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail banking, credit cards, corporate and investment banking, and wealth management services. The firm operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International segments. The Barclays UK segment consists the U.K. retail banking operations, U.K.

