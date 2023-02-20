Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 18,466 Shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP trimmed its holdings in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,284,234 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,466 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $109,538,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in KHC. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 3.5% during the third quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the period. Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC increased its position in Kraft Heinz by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC now owns 8,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the period. Texas Yale Capital Corp. raised its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 20,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $688,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 34.5% in the 2nd quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 1,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the period. Finally, Smith Moore & CO. boosted its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 29,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. 68.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Melissa Werneck sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.39, for a total value of $148,365.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 266,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,300,453.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

KHC opened at $40.00 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.73. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 52-week low of $32.73 and a 52-week high of $44.87.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.07. Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 8.92% and a return on equity of 7.03%. The company had revenue of $7.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.71 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio is 83.77%.

KHC has been the topic of several research reports. BNP Paribas started coverage on Kraft Heinz in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Kraft Heinz from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on Kraft Heinz in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Kraft Heinz from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.33.

The Kraft Heinz Co engages in the manufacture and market of food and beverage products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada and International. Its brands include Oscar Meyer, Velveeta, Smart Ones, Caprisun, Kool-Aid, Golden circle and Honig. The company was founded on July 2, 2015, and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

