Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 20,863 Shares of Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP trimmed its position in shares of Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,392,974 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 20,863 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.08% of Century Communities worth $102,373,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CCS. Woodson Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Century Communities during the second quarter valued at about $7,645,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Century Communities by 163.6% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 247,654 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $13,267,000 after acquiring an additional 153,700 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Century Communities by 165.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 209,211 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $11,207,000 after acquiring an additional 130,500 shares during the period. RK Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Century Communities by 153.3% during the third quarter. RK Capital Management LLC now owns 188,700 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,073,000 after acquiring an additional 114,200 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Century Communities by 20.7% during the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 632,292 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,434,000 after acquiring an additional 108,425 shares during the period. 88.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Century Communities from $49.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Century Communities from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $47.50 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of Century Communities from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Century Communities in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.50.

Century Communities Stock Performance

NYSE:CCS opened at $59.98 on Monday. Century Communities, Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.00 and a 12-month high of $67.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $56.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.27.

Century Communities (NYSE:CCS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The construction company reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.32. Century Communities had a net margin of 11.65% and a return on equity of 26.64%. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.78 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Century Communities, Inc. will post 6.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Century Communities Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. This is a positive change from Century Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Century Communities’s dividend payout ratio is 5.79%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Robert J. Francescon sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.05, for a total value of $1,601,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 549,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,199,382.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO John Scott Dixon sold 3,558 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.38, for a total transaction of $189,926.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert J. Francescon sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.05, for a total transaction of $1,601,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 549,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,199,382.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 11.90% of the company’s stock.

Century Communities Company Profile

Century Communities, Inc engages in the development, design, construction, marketing and sale of single-family attached and detached homes. It operates through the following segments: West, Mountain, Texas, Southeast, Century Complete, and Financial Services. The West segment refers to projects in California and Washington.

