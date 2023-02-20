Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 36,833 Shares of Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP cut its position in Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,676,397 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 36,833 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Onto Innovation were worth $107,376,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ONTO. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Onto Innovation by 55.2% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,666,438 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $116,217,000 after purchasing an additional 592,920 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of Onto Innovation by 56.1% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 949,861 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $66,244,000 after purchasing an additional 341,519 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Onto Innovation by 224.2% in the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 193,637 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $13,504,000 after purchasing an additional 133,906 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG increased its stake in shares of Onto Innovation by 10.2% in the first quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 1,300,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $112,957,000 after purchasing an additional 120,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Divisar Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Onto Innovation in the second quarter worth $8,302,000. 93.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ONTO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Onto Innovation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 16th. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Onto Innovation from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Onto Innovation from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Onto Innovation from $75.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 target price (up from $85.00) on shares of Onto Innovation in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.00.

ONTO stock opened at $79.98 on Monday. Onto Innovation Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.02 and a 52 week high of $92.76. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.81 and a beta of 1.45.

Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The semiconductor company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.23. Onto Innovation had a net margin of 22.22% and a return on equity of 17.82%. The business had revenue of $253.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $252.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.23 earnings per share. Onto Innovation’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Onto Innovation Inc. will post 3.69 EPS for the current year.

Onto Innovation, Inc engages in designing, developing and manufacturing process control systems. It offers process control, combining global scale with an expanded portfolio of technologies that include: 3D metrology spanning the chip from nanometer-scale transistors to micron-level die-interconnects, macro defect inspection of wafers and packages, metal interconnect composition, factory analytics, and lithography for advanced semiconductor packaging.

