Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 42,537 Shares of Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its position in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 820,664 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 42,537 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Tetra Tech were worth $105,479,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TTEK. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in Tetra Tech in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in Tetra Tech by 64.3% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 253 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Clear Investment Research LLC bought a new position in Tetra Tech during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Tetra Tech during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in Tetra Tech during the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors own 85.28% of the company’s stock.

Tetra Tech Price Performance

NASDAQ TTEK opened at $143.65 on Monday. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a 52 week low of $118.55 and a 52 week high of $169.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.77 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $148.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $143.60.

Tetra Tech Dividend Announcement

Tetra Tech ( NASDAQ:TTEK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.14. Tetra Tech had a net margin of 8.79% and a return on equity of 20.20%. The firm had revenue of $736.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $717.73 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.19 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Tetra Tech, Inc. will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 13th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 10th. Tetra Tech’s payout ratio is currently 15.86%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Steven M. Burdick sold 10,515 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.18, for a total value of $1,589,657.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,012,579.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Steven M. Burdick sold 10,515 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.18, for a total value of $1,589,657.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,012,579.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Jill Hudkins sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.79, for a total transaction of $309,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 2,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $452,915.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 63,779 shares of company stock valued at $9,828,775 in the last quarter. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have issued reports on TTEK shares. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Tetra Tech from $155.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Maxim Group upped their target price on shares of Tetra Tech from $190.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Tetra Tech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 17th.

Tetra Tech Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Tetra Tech, Inc engages in the provision of consulting and engineering services. It operates through the following segments: Government Services Group (GSG), Commercial and International Services Group (CIG), and Remediation and Construction Management (RCM). The GSG segment offers consulting and engineering services primarily to United States government clients such as federal, state and local, and development agencies worldwide.

Featured Articles

