Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 8,256 Shares of Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP trimmed its position in shares of Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,748,407 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 8,256 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Federal Signal were worth $102,573,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Federal Signal by 44.8% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 724 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Federal Signal by 114.8% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 883 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Federal Signal during the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Federal Signal during the first quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Federal Signal during the first quarter valued at about $52,000. 89.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FSS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Federal Signal from $46.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Federal Signal from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Federal Signal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th.

NYSE FSS opened at $53.41 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.05 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50 day moving average of $49.73 and a 200-day moving average of $45.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Federal Signal Co. has a 1-year low of $31.86 and a 1-year high of $55.38.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. Federal Signal’s payout ratio is 20.93%.

Federal Signal Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers. It operates through the Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group segments. The Environment Solutions Group segment is involved in the manufacture and supply of street sweeper vehicles, sewer cleaners, vacuum loader trucks, hydro-excavation trucks, and water blasting equipment.

