Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 91,016 Shares of CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lowered its stake in shares of CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,651,308 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 91,016 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in CNO Financial Group were worth $101,555,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CNO. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in shares of CNO Financial Group by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 5,088,695 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $91,444,000 after acquiring an additional 62,469 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in CNO Financial Group by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,618,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $83,544,000 after buying an additional 102,569 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in CNO Financial Group by 90.3% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,461,474 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,740,000 after buying an additional 1,167,962 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of CNO Financial Group by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,110,953 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,188,000 after buying an additional 47,699 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of CNO Financial Group by 69.2% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,088,586 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,783,000 after buying an additional 854,074 shares during the last quarter. 96.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CNO Financial Group Stock Performance

Shares of CNO opened at $25.41 on Monday. CNO Financial Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.56 and a 1 year high of $26.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $23.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.48. The firm has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a PE ratio of 7.54 and a beta of 1.17.

CNO Financial Group Announces Dividend

CNO Financial Group ( NYSE:CNO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56. The business had revenue of $973.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $910.10 million. CNO Financial Group had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 11.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.87 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that CNO Financial Group, Inc. will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. CNO Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.62%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on CNO. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on CNO Financial Group from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of CNO Financial Group from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of CNO Financial Group in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.33.

Insider Transactions at CNO Financial Group

In related news, insider Scott L. Goldberg sold 17,095 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.34, for a total transaction of $433,187.30. Following the sale, the insider now owns 120,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,046,121.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

CNO Financial Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CNO Financial Group, Inc is an insurance holding company, which engages in developing, marketing, and administering health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance and other insurance products. It operates through the following segments: Bankers Life, Washington National, and Colonial Penn. The Bankers Life segment markets and distributes medicare supplement insurance, interest-sensitive life insurance, traditional life insurance, fixed annuities and long-term care insurance products to the middle-income senior market through a dedicated field force of career agents and sales managers supported by a network of community-based sales offices.

