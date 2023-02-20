Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Trims Stock Position in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lessened its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) by 9.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 457,658 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 49,916 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $102,507,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 93.5% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 207 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 29.0% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 240 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at $56,000. Institutional investors own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MSI. Edward Jones cut shares of Motorola Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $306.00 to $303.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Motorola Solutions from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Motorola Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $300.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $287.80.

In other Motorola Solutions news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.37, for a total value of $2,663,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 45,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,113,442.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.57, for a total transaction of $4,103,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 55,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,214,595.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.37, for a total transaction of $2,663,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 45,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,113,442.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 53,133 shares of company stock valued at $14,394,450. 1.85% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:MSI opened at $269.42 on Monday. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $195.18 and a fifty-two week high of $275.16. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $259.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $251.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.90, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market cap of $45.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.90.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The communications equipment provider reported $3.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.43 by $0.17. Motorola Solutions had a negative return on equity of 663.73% and a net margin of 14.96%. The business had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.66 EPS. Motorola Solutions’s revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 10.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Motorola Solutions, Inc is engaged in the provision of communication infrastructure, devices, accessories, software, and services. It operates through the following segments: Products & Systems Integration and Software & Services. The Products & Systems Integration segment offers an extensive portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, video security devices and infrastructure, and the implementation and integration of such systems, devices, and applications.

