Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Trims Stock Position in National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lessened its holdings in shares of National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,489,174 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 84,295 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in National Retail Properties were worth $99,215,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NNN. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of National Retail Properties by 40.7% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,510 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $427,000 after purchasing an additional 2,750 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in National Retail Properties by 12.2% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 14,199 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $639,000 after buying an additional 1,541 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in National Retail Properties by 22.4% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,748 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 1,235 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in National Retail Properties by 5.4% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 240,488 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,169,000 after buying an additional 12,236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in National Retail Properties by 38.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 10,910 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $490,000 after buying an additional 3,045 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.64% of the company’s stock.

Get National Retail Properties alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on NNN shares. StockNews.com cut shares of National Retail Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 11th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of National Retail Properties in a report on Monday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of National Retail Properties from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of National Retail Properties from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of National Retail Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $42.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Monday, January 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.56.

National Retail Properties Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE NNN opened at $46.91 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $8.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.90. National Retail Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.05 and a 52-week high of $48.76. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $198.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $196.58 million. National Retail Properties had a return on equity of 8.40% and a net margin of 43.29%. The business’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that National Retail Properties, Inc. will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

National Retail Properties Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 31st were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 30th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.69%. National Retail Properties’s payout ratio is presently 117.02%.

National Retail Properties Company Profile

(Get Rating)

National Retail Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in investing in properties subject to long-term net leases. It acquires, owns, invests in, and develops properties that are leased to retail tenants under long-term net leases and held for investment. The company was founded on August 8, 1984, and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NNN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for National Retail Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Retail Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.