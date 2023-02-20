Douglas Elliman Inc. (NYSE:DOUG) Holdings Lifted by WINTON GROUP Ltd

WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Douglas Elliman Inc. (NYSE:DOUG – Get Rating) by 22.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 146,756 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 26,866 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Douglas Elliman were worth $602,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. CX Institutional purchased a new position in shares of Douglas Elliman during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Amundi purchased a new position in Douglas Elliman in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Douglas Elliman in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in Douglas Elliman in the second quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Douglas Elliman by 108.7% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 5,230 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DOUG opened at $5.05 on Monday. Douglas Elliman Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.50 and a fifty-two week high of $8.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $410.31 million, a P/E ratio of 12.02 and a beta of 1.74. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.54.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, December 12th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 9th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.96%. Douglas Elliman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.62%.

Douglas Elliman Inc engages in the real estate services and property technology investment business in the United States. It operates in two segments, Real Estate Brokerage, and Corporate and Other. The company conducts residential real estate brokerage operations. It has approximately 100 offices with approximately 6,500 real estate agents in the New York metropolitan areas, as well as in Florida, California, Connecticut, Massachusetts, Colorado, New Jersey, and Texas.

