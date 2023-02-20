Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) Insider Matthias Dollentz-Scharer Sells 2,314 Shares

Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Get Rating) insider Matthias Dollentz-Scharer sold 2,314 shares of Dynatrace stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.49, for a total transaction of $100,635.86. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 68,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,991,198.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Dynatrace Stock Down 2.4 %

DT opened at $42.71 on Monday. Dynatrace, Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.41 and a twelve month high of $49.55. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 427.10, a P/E/G ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 1.15.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Macquarie initiated coverage on shares of Dynatrace in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.17.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in Dynatrace by 0.6% during the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 42,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,491,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the period. InterOcean Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Dynatrace by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC now owns 13,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $509,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC raised its stake in Dynatrace by 4.8% during the third quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 6,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in Dynatrace by 3.5% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 10,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Dynatrace by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 27,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,067,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.17% of the company’s stock.

Dynatrace, Inc engages in the development of a software intelligence platform, purpose-built for the enterprise cloud. The firm’s platform utilizes artificial intelligence at its core and advanced automation to provide answers, not just data, about the performance of applications, the underlying hybrid cloud infrastructure, and the experience of the customers’ users.

