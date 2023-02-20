East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) Shares Bought by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,611,426 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,223 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in East West Bancorp were worth $108,197,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of East West Bancorp by 1,515.6% in the 3rd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 517 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of East West Bancorp by 80.1% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of East West Bancorp by 73.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of East West Bancorp by 100.2% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of East West Bancorp by 39.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.68% of the company’s stock.

Get East West Bancorp alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of East West Bancorp from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of East West Bancorp from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of East West Bancorp from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.00.

Insider Transactions at East West Bancorp

East West Bancorp Stock Performance

In other news, Director Jack C. Liu sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total value of $154,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,319,472. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

East West Bancorp stock opened at $78.16 on Monday. East West Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.65 and a 12-month high of $90.44. The company has a market capitalization of $11.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $70.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.69.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.15. East West Bancorp had a net margin of 43.06% and a return on equity of 19.66%. The firm had revenue of $826.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $654.24 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.52 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that East West Bancorp, Inc. will post 9.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

East West Bancorp Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 6th will be given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 3rd. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. This is an increase from East West Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. East West Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 24.24%.

East West Bancorp Profile

(Get Rating)

East West Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other. The Consumer and Business Banking segment provides financial service products and services to consumer and commercial customers through the company’s branch network in the U.S.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWBC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for East West Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for East West Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.