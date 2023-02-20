EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP) Shares Purchased by Quadrant Capital Group LLC

Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP – Get Rating) by 100.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 675 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in EastGroup Properties were worth $97,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in shares of EastGroup Properties during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Group One Trading L.P. purchased a new stake in EastGroup Properties in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in EastGroup Properties in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in EastGroup Properties in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in EastGroup Properties by 79.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 341 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. 89.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of EastGroup Properties from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com cut shares of EastGroup Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of EastGroup Properties from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. KeyCorp raised shares of EastGroup Properties from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $170.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on EastGroup Properties from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $168.00.

Shares of NYSE EGP opened at $166.05 on Monday. EastGroup Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $137.47 and a 12-month high of $217.46. The company has a market cap of $7.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $158.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $157.91.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th were issued a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. EastGroup Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 113.90%.

EastGroup Properties, Inc is an internally-managed equity real estate investment trust. The firm is engaged in the development, acquisition, and operation of industrial properties in the United States. Its portfolio consists of distribution facilities in Florida, California, Texas, Arizona, and North Carolina.

