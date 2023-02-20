Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT) Shares Acquired by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT – Get Rating) by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 44,521 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,880 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Empire State Realty Trust were worth $292,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Empire State Realty Trust by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 11,928 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 1,497 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Empire State Realty Trust by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 27,846 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 1,955 shares during the period. Benin Management CORP raised its holdings in shares of Empire State Realty Trust by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Benin Management CORP now owns 78,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $552,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Empire State Realty Trust by 21.9% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,267 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 2,024 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its holdings in shares of Empire State Realty Trust by 113.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 5,069 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 2,692 shares during the period. 76.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ESRT stock opened at $7.85 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.52, a current ratio of 7.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.24 and a 52-week high of $10.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $7.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.27. The company has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of 35.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.20.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 19th were issued a dividend of $0.035 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 16th. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. Empire State Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.64%.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Empire State Realty Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.67.

Empire State Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in owning, managing, acquiring, and repositioning office and retail properties. It operates through the Real Estate and Observatory segments. The Real Estate segment includes ownership, management, operation, acquisition, repositioning, and disposition of real estate assets.

