Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX) Stake Reduced by FDx Advisors Inc.

FDx Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 28 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Equinix were worth $272,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Equinix by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,148 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $653,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments grew its stake in shares of Equinix by 1.8% in the third quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments now owns 2,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,142,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Equinix by 1.2% in the third quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC now owns 1,584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $901,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Equinix by 0.8% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,225,904 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $697,337,000 after purchasing an additional 9,878 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Souders Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Equinix by 3.9% in the third quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 4,028 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,291,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. 92.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Equinix alerts:

Equinix Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ EQIX opened at $716.76 on Monday. Equinix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $494.89 and a 12 month high of $776.35. The company has a market cap of $66.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $700.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $652.29.

Equinix Increases Dividend

Equinix ( NASDAQ:EQIX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.90 by ($4.51). The business had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. Equinix had a return on equity of 6.37% and a net margin of 9.70%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $6.22 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Equinix, Inc. will post 27.74 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 7th will be paid a $3.41 dividend. This is an increase from Equinix’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.10. This represents a $13.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 6th. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio is currently 161.46%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Jonathan Lin sold 76 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $683.75, for a total value of $51,965.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,757,890. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Equinix news, EVP Jonathan Lin sold 76 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $683.75, for a total value of $51,965.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,757,890. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $699.90, for a total value of $1,749,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,700 shares in the company, valued at $13,088,130. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 16,697 shares of company stock valued at $11,770,596. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on EQIX. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Equinix from $675.00 to $785.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Cowen raised Equinix from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $811.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on Equinix in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Equinix from $704.00 to $702.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price objective on Equinix from $750.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $782.47.

About Equinix

(Get Rating)

Equinix, Inc engages in the provision of collocation space and develops data center solutions. The firm offers secure key management, consulting, network virtualization, customer support, and managed services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East & Africa and Asia-Pacific.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Equinix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.