ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) Shares Bought by Quadrant Capital Group LLC

Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS – Get Rating) by 358.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 642 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in ExlService were worth $95,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in ExlService during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,770,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of ExlService by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 806,824 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $118,893,000 after acquiring an additional 14,551 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of ExlService by 467.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,285 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,515,000 after acquiring an additional 8,471 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of ExlService by 513.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,354 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $936,000 after acquiring an additional 5,319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ExlService by 44.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 84,220 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,411,000 after acquiring an additional 25,886 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.84% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other ExlService news, SVP Ajay Ayyappan sold 389 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.08, for a total transaction of $68,884.12. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $950,034.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other ExlService news, EVP Nalin Kumar Miglani sold 2,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.69, for a total transaction of $477,647.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $745,824.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Ajay Ayyappan sold 389 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.08, for a total value of $68,884.12. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,365 shares in the company, valued at approximately $950,034.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,794 shares of company stock valued at $1,164,071 in the last quarter. 3.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ExlService Price Performance

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on EXLS shares. StockNews.com raised ExlService from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Cowen boosted their price target on ExlService to $175.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on ExlService from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Citigroup upped their target price on ExlService from $140.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on ExlService from $190.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, ExlService presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $167.71.

EXLS stock opened at $170.53 on Monday. ExlService Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $112.14 and a 1 year high of $191.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $171.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $171.97. The firm has a market cap of $5.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.39, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.02.

ExlService Profile

(Get Rating)

ExlService Holdings, Inc is an operations management and analytics company, which engages in providing business process management. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Healthcare, Travel, Transportation, and Logistics, Finance and Accounting, Analytic, and All Other. The Insurance segment serves property and casualty insurance, life insurance, disability insurance, annuity, and retirement services companies.

Featured Stories

