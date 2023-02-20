ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Acquires 45,025 Shares of BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its position in BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Get Rating) by 804.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,625 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,025 shares during the quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $2,533,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. increased its position in BHP Group by 1.1% in the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 19,463 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,504,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. LGT Group Foundation increased its position in BHP Group by 4.3% in the second quarter. LGT Group Foundation now owns 5,545 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL increased its position in BHP Group by 5.7% in the second quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL now owns 4,385 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of BHP Group by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 7,988 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $449,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its position in shares of BHP Group by 110.0% during the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 460 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the period. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BHP. StockNews.com upgraded BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 24th. CLSA lowered BHP Group from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Bank of America upgraded BHP Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on BHP Group from GBX 2,450 ($29.74) to GBX 2,500 ($30.35) in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2,097.75.

BHP Group Trading Down 1.0 %

BHP Group Company Profile

NYSE BHP opened at $66.44 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $65.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.69. BHP Group Limited has a 52 week low of $46.92 and a 52 week high of $79.66.

BHP Group Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, production and processing of iron ore, metallurgical coal and copper. It operates through the following segments: Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal. The Petroleum segment explores, develops and produces oil and gas. The Copper segment refers to the mining of copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium and gold.

