ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Acquires New Position in National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 59,518 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $2,475,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cerity Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 1.0% in the second quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 17,323 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $867,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the period. abrdn plc raised its holdings in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 1.1% during the second quarter. abrdn plc now owns 18,224 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $915,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,045 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 0.9% in the third quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 27,640 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,149,000 after buying an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp lifted its holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 0.7% in the first quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 41,257 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,589,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the period. 85.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NSA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets cut National Storage Affiliates Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $48.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Capital One Financial restated an “overweight” rating on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. StockNews.com cut National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $73.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $56.50 to $41.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, National Storage Affiliates Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.89.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Stock Performance

Insider Activity

Shares of NYSE NSA opened at $41.91 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a 12-month low of $34.90 and a 12-month high of $67.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.73. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $38.63 and a 200 day moving average of $42.57.

In related news, Chairman Arlen Dale Nordhagen bought 21,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $36.77 per share, with a total value of $790,555.00. Following the acquisition, the chairman now owns 4,086,351 shares in the company, valued at $150,255,126.27. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Chairman Arlen Dale Nordhagen acquired 21,500 shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $36.77 per share, with a total value of $790,555.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 4,086,351 shares in the company, valued at approximately $150,255,126.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Chad Leroy Meisinger bought 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $38.61 per share, with a total value of $1,158,300.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 70,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,731,657.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 11.80% of the company’s stock.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Company Profile

(Get Rating)

National Storage Affiliates Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. It focuses on the ownership, operation, and acquisition of self-storage properties located within the metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. The company was founded by Arlen D. Nordhagen in April 2013 and is headquartered in Greenwood Village, CO.

Read More

