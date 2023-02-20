ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Acquires Shares of 56,273 NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 56,273 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,465,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of NuVasive by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 78,585 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $3,443,000 after buying an additional 5,259 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of NuVasive by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,341,110 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $58,757,000 after acquiring an additional 29,413 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of NuVasive by 122.2% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,327 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $409,000 after acquiring an additional 5,130 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in shares of NuVasive by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 36,225 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,587,000 after acquiring an additional 832 shares during the period. Finally, South Dakota Investment Council grew its position in shares of NuVasive by 44.7% during the 3rd quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 38,480 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,686,000 after acquiring an additional 11,893 shares during the period.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Cowen dropped their target price on NuVasive from $65.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Piper Sandler cut NuVasive from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Financial cut NuVasive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the company from $51.00 to $52.50 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Citigroup cut NuVasive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $63.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Cowen dropped their target price on NuVasive from $65.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.17.

Shares of NuVasive stock opened at $44.40 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -105.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.45. NuVasive, Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.17 and a 1-year high of $60.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

NuVasive, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, sale, and provision of procedural solutions for spine surgery. It offers a comprehensive portfolio of procedurally integrated spine surgery solutions, including surgical access instruments, spinal implants, fixation systems, biologics, and enabling technologies, as well as systems and services for intraoperative neuromonitoring.

