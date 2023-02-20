ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Boosts Stock Position in SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS – Get Rating) by 172.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 54,263 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,375 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP’s holdings in SeaWorld Entertainment were worth $2,470,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its position in SeaWorld Entertainment by 6.4% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 44,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,010,000 after purchasing an additional 2,672 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its position in SeaWorld Entertainment by 112.9% in the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 26,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,223,000 after purchasing an additional 14,244 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. boosted its position in SeaWorld Entertainment by 1.1% in the second quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 4,592,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,689,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 22.3% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 555,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,560,000 after buying an additional 101,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. lifted its position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 230,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,506,000 after buying an additional 18,551 shares during the last quarter.

Get SeaWorld Entertainment alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup upped their price target on SeaWorld Entertainment from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on SeaWorld Entertainment from $77.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. B. Riley dropped their price target on SeaWorld Entertainment from $79.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on SeaWorld Entertainment from $85.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, StockNews.com cut SeaWorld Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.00.

SeaWorld Entertainment Stock Performance

Insider Activity at SeaWorld Entertainment

NYSE:SEAS opened at $65.65 on Monday. SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.01 and a 52-week high of $76.57. The firm has a market cap of $4.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.89 and a beta of 2.01. The business’s fifty day moving average is $58.79 and its 200 day moving average is $55.07.

In other SeaWorld Entertainment news, insider Kyle Robert Miller sold 15,119 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.00, for a total value of $997,854.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,517 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,288,122. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SeaWorld Entertainment Company Profile

(Get Rating)

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operation of theme parks. It operates through the following brands: SeaWorld, Busch Gardens, Aquatica, Discovery Cove, Sesame Place, and Sea Rescue. The company was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SEAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SeaWorld Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SeaWorld Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.